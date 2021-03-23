Predatory offender arrested after brief standoff

An Austin man was taken into custody Monday afternoon after allegedly brandishing a knife at police at an Austin apartment complex.

According to Austin Police Chief David McKichan, police encountered Johnny Eugene Davis, 57, at an apartment in the 100 block of Second Avenue Southeast at about 2:12 p.m. on Monday. Davis, a predatory offender, had a warrant for felony violent felon in possession of a firearm.

During the warrant service, Davis fled further into the apartment where he was located and presented a knife to the first responding officer. Davis asked the officer, who was holding him at gunpoint, to shoot him. The officer was able to transition to his Taser and incapacitate Davis until other officers arrived and took him into custody.

McKichan said that a previous attempt to take Davis into custody earlier this week resulted in Davis fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

A review of Davis’s criminal history shows prior convictions for first-degree criminal sexual conduct – penetration or contact – victim under 13 – armed with a dangerous weapon, person convicted of a violent crime in possession of a pistol/assault weapon, burglary and financial transaction card fraud.

Davis is currently in the Mower County Jail pending a case review by the Mower County Attorney’s Office.