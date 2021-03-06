Packers take sixth in Big Nine swimming and diving meet
The Austin boys swimming and diving team took sixth out of 12 teams in the Big Nine meet at Rochester Mayo Friday.
The Austin 200-medley relay team of Winston Walkup, Logan Kelly, Joseph Hilkin and Riley Haugen took third as they had the third fastest time in AHS history and the 200-freestyle relay team of Kelly, Walkup, Kenny Cabeen and Haugen took second.
Kelly took first in the 100-yard breaststroke and he tied for first in the 200-yard freestyle with Rochester Mayo’s Ethan Yao.
Team standings: 1. Northfield 413.5; 2. Rochester Century 354; 3. Rochester Mayo 254; 4. Mankato West 229.5; 5. Mankato East 222; 6. Austin 220; 7. Winona 152.5; 8. Red Wing 114; 9. Owatonna 101; 10. Rochester John Marshall 70; 11. Faribault 66.5; 12. Albert Lea 58
AUSTIN RESULTS
200-medley relay: Winston Walkup, Logan Kelly, Joseph Hilkin and Riley Haugen (third, 1:40.85)
200-freestyle: Logan Kelly (first, 1:44.37); Tate Miller (12th, 1:58.09); Kyle Mayer (30th, 2:10.71)
200-individual medley: Winston Walkup (third, 2:07.34); Adam Pike (22nd, 2:35.07)
50-freestyle: Riley Huagen (seventh, 23.53); Kenny Cabeen (20th, 24.90); Matthew Grush (21st, 24.99)
Diving: Riley Ferguson (fourth, 240.00); Isaiah Cabeen (14th, 172.25)
100-butterfly: Joseph Hilkin (ninth, 58.61); Matthew Grush (19th, 1:05.32)
100-freestyle: Riley Haugen (16th, 54.49); Kenny Cabeen (17th, 53.74); Zachary Evenson (34th, 1:02.42)
500-freestyle: Tate Miller (seventh, 5:27.83); Thomas Asmus (25th, 6:13.26)
200-freestyle relay: Logan Kelly, Winston Walkup, Kenny Cabeen, Riley Haugen (second, 1:31.95)
100-backstroke: Winston Walkup (fifth, 58.08); Kyle Mayer (19th, 1:06.39); Adam Pike (20th, 1:06.55)
100-breaststroke: Logan Kelly (first, 56.95); Jackson Barry (12th, 1:10.83); Thomas Herirck (22nd, 1:19.04)
400-freestyle relay: Tate Miller, Matthew Grush, Adam Pike, Kenny Cabeen (seventh, 3:43.77)
