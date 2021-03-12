March 12, 2021

Packer girls close out with a win in Mankato East

By Daily Herald

Published 9:38 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

The Austin girls basketball team dug their way out of an eight-point halftime hole to beat Mankato East (9-5 overall, 6-5 Big Nine) 64-57 to close out its regular season in Mankato Thursday.

Hope Dudycha put up 28 points for the Packers (8-4 overall, 6-4 Big Nine).

Austin 24  40  —  64

East 32  23  —  57

Austin scoring: Hope Dudycha, 28; Reana Schmitt, 12; Cassidy Shute, 11; Olivia Walsh, 7; Elyse Hebrink, 4; Joy Deng, 2

 

