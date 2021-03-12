Packer girls close out with a win in Mankato East
The Austin girls basketball team dug their way out of an eight-point halftime hole to beat Mankato East (9-5 overall, 6-5 Big Nine) 64-57 to close out its regular season in Mankato Thursday.
Hope Dudycha put up 28 points for the Packers (8-4 overall, 6-4 Big Nine).
Austin 24 40 — 64
East 32 23 — 57
Austin scoring: Hope Dudycha, 28; Reana Schmitt, 12; Cassidy Shute, 11; Olivia Walsh, 7; Elyse Hebrink, 4; Joy Deng, 2
