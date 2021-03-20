Packer girls advance to Section 1AAA title game

The Austin girls basketball team is one away from the state tournament after it edged out No. 2 Kasson-Mantorville 61-57 in a Section 1AAA semifinal game in Kasson Friday.

The Packers (10-4 overall) were led by Emma Dudycha, who had 17 points.

The KoMets (16-4 overall) ended Austin’s season last year, but the Austin coaching staff did it’s best to ensure that wouldn’t happen again this time around.

“We put in hours throughout this entire year prepping for this game. Over the course of the year, we tried to break them down and be ready for this moment, because they are such a great team,” Austin head coach Eric Zoske said. “We had a specific game plan for this one and the girls executed it perfectly.”

The Packers will now take aim for the second straight trip in the last three years as they will host No. 4 Albert Lea in the Section 1AAA Title game in Ove Berven Gym at 7 p.m. Wednesday. AL and Austin split the regular season series.

Austin 30 32 — 61

KM 30 27 — 57

Austin scoring: Emma Dudycha, 17; Hope Dudycha, 11; Olviia Walsh, 11; Elyse Hebrink, 9; Reana Schmitt, 9; Jilian Venenga, 3; Cassidy Shute, 2