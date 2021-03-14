Packer boys take down Spartans, prepare for postseason on Wednesday

The Austin boys basketball team finished out regular season play with a 75-63 victory over Rochester Mayo (7-11 overall, 5-7 Big Nine) in Packer Gym Saturday.

Teyghan Hovland finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Packers (15-2 overall, 10-2 Big Nine) and Emmanuel Manyuon added 23 points, five rebounds and three steals.

The Packers have won 10 straight and will open Section 1AAA play on Wednesday night.

Mayo 22 41 – 63

Austin 37 38 – 75

Austin scoring: Emmanuel Manyuon, 23; Teyghan Hovland, 13; Gage Manahan, 12; Jordan Ransom, 10; Okey Okey, 8; Dieth Duop, 7; Casey Berg, 2; free throws: 80 percent (8-for-10)