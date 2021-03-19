March 18, 2021

Oswald and Bruns lead BP to a first round win

By Daily Herald

Published 9:47 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

The No. 2 seeded Awesome Blossoms ran past No. 15 Spring Grove (3-13 overall) by a score of 58-24 in a Section 1A Tournament opener in BP Thursday.

Megan Oswald put up 19 points and nine rebounds for BP (16-3 overall) and Bobbie Bruns added 16 points and seven assists.

BP will host No. 10 Lanesboro at 7 p.m. Saturday.

SG 5    19  —  24

BP 38  20  —  58

BP scoring: Megan Oswald, 18; Bobbie Bruns, 17; Anna Pauly, 10; Melanie Winzenburg, 3; Allison Krohnberg, 3; Macy Lembke, 3; Maren Forystek, 3; Emily Miller, 2; free throws: 62 percent (8-for-13)

