Oswald and Bruns lead BP past Maple River

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team put the finishing touches on a fantastic regular season as it beat Maple River (6-10 overall, 5-8 Gopher) 68-45 on the road Friday.

Megan Oswald put up 28 points and 15 rebounds for BP (15-3 overall, 12-2 Gopher) and Bobbie Bruns added 15 points, nine assists and five steals.

BP stats: Megan Oswald, 28; Bobbie Bruns, 15; Allison Krohnberg, 8; Maren Forystek, 6; Anna Pauly, 5; Lauren Schammel, 4; Emily Miller, 2