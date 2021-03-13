Mower to be placed in winter storm watch

The National Weather Service has announced that it will place Mower County under a winter storm watch ahead of a system that’s expected to start pushing into the area Sunday night.

The watch will go from 1 a.m. Monday morning to 6 p.m. Monday evening.

Snow is expected to start falling Sunday night before midnight with early totals of between 1 to 2 inches possible.

Snow is again predicted to start falling before 3 p.m. on Monday and with a high of 34 expected could mix with rain. Snow could be heavy at times with a chance of 3 to 5 inches of new snow possible.