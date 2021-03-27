Mower farm designated as a Century Farm

A Mower County family is one of 124 families to be designated as a Century Farm by the Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau.

The Studer farm, of Austin, was established in 1890. Century Farms, in order to qualify, need to be in continuous ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more.

Since the program began in 1976, nearly 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.