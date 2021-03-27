Minotauros rally to beat Bruins in OT

The Austin Bruins saw a third period lead disappear as they lost to the Minot Minotauros (17-17-4-1 overall) 4-3 in overtime in Riverside Arena Friday.

Ben Dexheimer and Barret Brooks each scored in a six-minute stretch to put Austin up 3-2 with 6:42 left in the game, but Minot’s Damon Zimmer tied the game with a power play and Tyler Kostelecky won it in overtime.

Tyler Shea stopped 22 shots for Austin (12-21-3-2 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Minot 1 1 1 1 – 4

Austin 0 1 2 0 – 3

First period

(M) Brett Roloson (Logan Anderson, Ethan Schmunk) 0:36

Second period

(A) Kyle Oleksiuk (Garrett Dahm, Travis Shoudy) 3:41

(M) Cade Stibbe (Logan Anderson) 5:01

Third period

(A) Ben Dexheimer (Shoudy) 4:58

(A) Barrett Brooks (Dahm, Shoudy) (power play) 13:18

(M) Damon Zimmer (Roloson) (power play) 18:50

OT

(M) Tyler Kostelecky (power play) 1:32

Shots: Austin – 35; Minot – 26

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-2; Minot – 2-for-5