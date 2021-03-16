Minnesota nears 500K cases of COVID-19

The state of Minnesota draws nearer to a grim milestone according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 report.

According to the MDH Tuesday, Minnesota has reported 498,926 cumulative cases to date after reporting 716 new cases (561 confirmed, 155 probable) of the coronavirus. However, just two more new deaths were reported bringing the number of total deaths in the state to 6,749 cumulative.

In Mower County, since Friday, 41 cases of COVID-19 have been added for a cumulative total of 4,227 (31 deaths).

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, there are around 100 current active cases in the county, down by around 20 on Friday.

Reports from neighboring counties include: Dodge (1,574, 4 deaths), Fillmore (1,435, 9 deaths), Freeborn (2,953, 25 deaths), Olmsted (12,058, 93 deaths) and Steele (3,144, 11 deaths).

Minnesota Public Radio reported Tuesday that nearly 730,000 people have been completely vaccinated in the state.