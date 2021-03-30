Minnesota hits 1 million vaccinations, test positivity up

MINNEAPOLIS — One million people in Minnesota have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday, but the positivity rate of testing was also on the rise, topping a 5 percent threshold for caution set by the state.

The test positivity rate, which reached 5.2%, has seen a steady rise this month, indicating that the virus is spreading within communities. The trend in Minnesota comes as President Joe Biden and top health officials warn that despite vaccines becoming widely available, Americans are declaring victory over the pandemic too early and letting their guard down against stopping infections.

Minnesota officials have warned that increases hospitalizations and infections are also likely caused by more infectious variants of the virus.

Walz, a Democrat, pushed for people to get vaccinated as eligibility expanded to anyone 16 years and older. Over the weekend, the state reported its two highest days on record for the number of vaccines administered. Health officials counted over 70,000 people who received a shot in the two days.

“Each person vaccinated moves us one step closer to getting back to normal,” Walz said in a statement.