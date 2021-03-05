Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame announces class of 2021 inductees

Hayfield’s Donna Moenning is one of nine people who will be inducted into the Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame.

These nine inductees will join the 213 members that have been inducted into the Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame the past 17 years, including the 75 inaugural members in 2004.

The FFA Hall of Fame is a collaborative effort between the Minnesota FFA Association, Alumni and Foundation.

A selection committee consisting of FFA members, alumni, agricultural educators and foundation representatives selected the final inductees.

“We were looking for individuals who have been influential and supportive of Minnesota FFA and who have demonstrated a high level of service and longstanding commitment to agriculture, agribusiness, and/or education in agriculture,” said Steve Olson, co-chair, Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame Committee.

Inductees will be introduced at the 2021 Minnesota FFA Alumni Annual Meeting on Saturday at the virtual Minnesota FFA Alumni and Supporters Annual Conference. You can still sign up to attend by registering here https://mnffaalumni.square.site/

The 2021 Hall of Fame inductees are typically recognized during the Minnesota FFA State Convention. The scope of the virtual State Convention this year is still very fluid, and we do not yet know in what form Hall of Fame recognition will take place, but we will keep you informed as the planning progresses.

The Minnesota FFA Foundation, through its Star Partners Program, provides resources that support the FFA Hall of Fame program. For more information about programs and funding opportunities visit www.mnffafoundation.org.

Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame Class of 2021

• Wes Anderson, Appleton

• Dennis Bjorklund, Victoria

• Sarah Dornink, St. Paul

•Michael Dove, New Ulm

• Mary Hoffmann, Sleepy Eye

• Donna Moenning, Hayfield

• Keith Olander, Staples

•Eric Sawatzke, Kensington

• Harmon Wilts, Kerkhoven