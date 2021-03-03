Medford hands Hayfield girls a loss
The Hayfield girls basketball team lost to Medford (7-3 overall, 6-2 Gopher) 62-49 in Medford Tuesday.
The Vikings (10-4 overall, 6-3 Gopher) committed 27 turnovers and they allowed 22 offensive rebounds to Medford in the loss.
Hayfield 25 24 — 49
Medford 32 30 — 62
Hayfield scoring: Kirsten Watson, 17; Aine Stasko, 14; Natalie Beaver, 8; Caitlyn Hendrickson, 5; Kenna Chick, 3; Josanne Tempel, 2; free throws: 56 percent (10-for-18)
You Might Like
Packers power past Rockets
The Austin boys basketball team put together its sixth straight victory — with the last four coming by at least 15... read more