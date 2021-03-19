Mapleview man charged with selling drugs

A Mapleview man who allegedly sold methamphetamine to a police informant made his first appearance on Thursday in Mower County District Court.

Michael Charles Frost, 33, has been charged with felony first-degree drugs – sale of 17 grams or more of methamphetamine – subsequent offense.

According to the court complaint, Austin police detectives met with a confidential reliable informant (CRI) on Dec. 4 about purchasing methamphetamine from Frost. The CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was provided with purchase money and an audio transmitter. He was then monitored as he met with Frost at a location in Austin. The CRI then purchased 6.9 grams of methamphetamine, which he surrendered to police at a predetermined location.

Similar transactions were made on Dec. 8 and Dec. 11. On those occasions, the CRI and his vehicle were again searched and he was provided with purchase money and an audio transmitter. He was monitored as he met with Frost to purchase methamphetamine. The CRI met with police after both sales, surrendering 7 grams of methamphetamine and 6.9 grams of methamphetamine respectively.

Frost was arrested on Tuesday for drug sales. A woman who was with him was also arrested after she was found in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.

A detective was granted a search warrant for Frost’s phone and found drug conversations as well as pictures of firearms.

A review of Frost’s criminal record shows prior convictions for drug possession.

Frost will appear in court again on April 1.