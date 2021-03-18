Lyle-Pacelli boys take it to UCA in tournament opener
The No. 2 seeded Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team cruised past United Christian Academy (12-5 overall) 107-39 in a Section 1A Tournament opener in Lyle Wednesday.
Buay Koak had 24 points and 11 rebounds for LP (17-2 overall) and Jed Nelson added 27 points and eight steals.
LP will host No. 7 seeded Randolph at 7 p.m. Friday.
LP scoring: Jed Nelson, 27; Buay Koak, 24; Sam Nelsen, 12; Zach Bollingberg, 10; Cole Walter, 10; Jake Truckenmiller, 10; Jayden Lewis, 6; Landon Meyer, 4; Trey Anderson, 2; Axel Aguilar, 2
