Lyle-Pacelli boys take down Lanesboro

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team closed out its regular season with a 70-44 win over Lanesboro (7-11 overall, 7-8 SEC) on the road Friday.

Jed Nelson had 24 points for the Athletics (16-2 overall, 15-1 SEC).

The Athletics now have their sights set on the Section 1A Tournament.

“Winning tonight was a great feeling, but our next goal is to get to state,” LP’s Axel Aguilar said. “I’ve been playing since seventh grade and I’m proud to say I’ve found some real friends and made great memories with this team.”

LP scoring: Jed Nelson, 24; Buay Koak, 22; Cole Walter, 8; Zach Bollingberg, 8; Jake Truckenmiller, 4; Sam Nelsen, 2; Trey Anderson, 2