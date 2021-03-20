Little Cedar Lutheran Church to hold Meatball Dinner
The Little Cedar Lutheran Church in Adams will host a Meatball (Drive-Thru) Dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 18.
For a free will donation, the church will be offering a menu of Swedish meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, coleslaw, dinner roll and a cookie. Funds raised will benefit youth attending the 2022 Youth Gathering.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event is a drive-thru. Attendees will be able to drive up and place their orders, which will be brought to them in their vehicles.
For more information, call 507-582-3185.
You Might Like
Mower County resident receives SEMAC grant
On March 16, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded grants to 22 applicants representing... read more