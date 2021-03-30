LIFE rose sale delivery postponed
LIFE Mower County has announced that it is postponing its 26th annual Rose Sale pick-up and delivery day, originally slated for Tuesday, April 6.
In a release Monday, LIFE said the date will be shifted to sometime in June, with a date yet to be determined. The release did not list a reason for the postponement, only saying that it was related to COVID-19.
LIFE hopes to have a new date announced in May.
You Might Like
PHOTO: People First Aktion Club gives to Paint the Town Pink
People First Aktion Club Members, from left, Sarah Salisbury, Roy Rolfson and Laura Hoffman present a check for $500.00 to... read more