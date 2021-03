Landers scores 29 as GM rolls past BP

The Grand Meadow boys basketball team took down Blooming Prairie (6-12 overall) in a Section 1A Tournament opener in GM Tuesday.

Colt Landers put up 29 points for the Superlarks (10-6 overall), who will play either Hayfield or Schaeffer Academy at 7 p.m. Friday.

BP 23 27 — 50

GM 32 37 — 69

GM scoring: Colt Landers, 29; Evan Oehlke, 12; Taylor Glynn, 12; Roman Warmka, 6; Blake Ludemann, 4; Mason Geier, 3; Carter Mueller, 2; free throws: 70 percent (7-for-10)

BP scoring: Colin Jordison, 16; Drew Kittelson, 11; Alex Miller, 10; Mitchell Fiebiger, 6; Chris Naatz, 5; Luke Larkoski, 2; free throws: 81 percent (9-for-11)