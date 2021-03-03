March 3, 2021

Landers’ double double lifts GM over Rockets

By Daily Herald

Published 10:04 am Wednesday, March 3, 2021

The Grand Meadow boys basketball team ran it up on Randolph as they topped the Rockets (6-6 overall) 73-41 in GM Tuesday night.

Colt Landers had an all-round big night as he put up 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for GM (6-4 overall).

Taylor Glynn had 15 points for GM and Blake Ludemann added 10.

