Jamey Helgeson: The 26th annual Rose Sale will end soon, place your order today

By Jamey Helgeson

LIFE Mower County

The sale will end on Tuesday, March 23, with the pick-up and delivery day being held on Tuesday, April 6.

Long stemmed red and lollipop (multicolored) roses are available for purchase. All proceeds from LIFE Mower County’s Rose Sale benefits children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities including Down Syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism and epilepsy.

Your participation in LIFE’s Rose Sale provides critical funding for programs and services. Let someone know that you care and support the work of LIFE Mower County by supporting our 26th annual Rose Sale.

Volunteer opportunities are available. Learn more at www.lifemowercounty.org/rose-sale, email info@lifemowercounty.org or call LIFE Mower County at 507-433-8994.

COVID-19 vaccines for people with disabilities

Vaccines are now available to help protect you from getting COVID-19.

Disability alone does not put you at higher risk for getting COVID-19. You may be at higher risk because of where you live, such as a long-term care home. You may be at risk because you need to have close contact with care providers.

You may also be at risk because you have difficulty wearing a mask, staying at least six feet away from other people, or washing your hands. Many people with disabilities have diabetes, cancer, heart disease or obesity. These conditions may put you at higher risk of severe illness due to COVID-19.

Talk to your doctor about your health conditions that may put you at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19 and about getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Down Syndrome is one condition that may put you at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19.

You might wonder why your disability is not on the underlying conditions list. Conditions are added when there is enough scientific evidence to support putting them on the list. The list is updated as new information becomes available. Take steps to prevent getting and spreading COVID-19. It is important that people with disabilities get the COVID-19 vaccine when they are able to.

If you need any assistance in scheduling an appointment to get the vaccine or finding out when you are eligible to receive the vaccine, please call LIFE Mower County at 507-433-8994.

Upcoming Events

Monday: Virtual Get Up and Get Moving, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Virtual Music and Movement, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Bowling League, 4 p.m.

Thursday: Virtual Cooking, 4 p.m.

Friday: Virtual Bingo with prizes, 6 p.m.

March 22: Virtual Adaptive Yoga with a Chair, 3:30 p.m.

March 23: Virtual People First Aktion Club, 4 p.m.

March 24: Bowling League, 4 p.m.

March 25: Virtual Trivia, 4 p.m.

March 26: Virtual Happy Hour, 6 p.m.

March 27: Virtual Lunch Bunch, noon