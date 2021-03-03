Jail and Justice center closes to the public due to a rise in COVID-19 cases
Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Mower County Jail and Justice Center will be closed to the public.
Those with business at one of the agencies within the center will have to make an appointment.
The schedule an appointment, call:
Mower County Corrections — 1-507-437-9454
Court Administration — 1-507-509-7013
Mower County Attorney — 1-507-437-9428
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there were 4,057 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as for today’s report, up 10 cases from Tuesday.
You Might Like
Vikings cut TE Kyle Rudolph after 10 years for cap savings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings released two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph on Tuesday, ending his 10-season run... read more