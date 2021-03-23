Hy-Vee partners with Hormel Foods and first responders to give away 5,000 hams

Hy-Vee’s annual hams for the holidays campaign assists families in need this spring

Hy-Vee, Inc., in partnership with Hormel Foods and local first responders, is announcing details for its 2021 Hams for the Holidays campaign.

The Fourth Annual Hams for the Holidays initiative includes stops in 14 cities this month where Hy-Vee employees, alongside local law enforcement, fire and EMS, will hand out 5,000 Hormel® Cure 81 hams to families in need throughout the company’s eight-state region.

“There is no doubt that 2020 was one of the toughest years we have ever faced and so many are still struggling with food insecurity,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee. “We are fortunate to have great partners who share Hy-Vee’s passion for giving back to the community. Since 2017, Hy-Vee’s Hams for the Holidays events have been an incredible way for us to help thousands of our neighbors in need. We look forward to continuing our efforts this spring to directly impact those in the areas we serve.”

Fourteen events are scheduled between March 24-31, prior to the Easter holiday. Product will be safely loaded into customer vehicles using a contactless method to minimize physical contact and enforce social distancing. All event helpers will be wearing masks and gloves for additional safety measures.

“Hormel Foods is proud to partner with Hy-Vee to support hunger-relief efforts in their communities,” said Kelsey Tynan, Hormel Cure 81 brand manager at Hormel Foods. “The Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays promotion amplifies our Hormel(r) Cure 81(r) Hams for Hunger program and highlights our long-standing relationship with Hy-Vee, and we are honored to work together and make such a substantial contribution for those in need.”

Give-away near Austin

Rochester

5 p.m. start time, Tuesday, March 30

Roy Watson Youth Sports Complex

1000 Essex Parkway NW