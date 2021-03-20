Home and Garden: Tips for installing backyard fire pits

With spring and summer around the corner, people are going to be looking to get outdoors. And what is more enjoyable than a relaxing evening in one’s own backyard gathered around a fire pit?

For those looking to spruce up their backyard with a fire pit, there are several things to consider.

“There are multiple kits on the market and the selection is endless,” said Jason Weis, president of the Rose Creek-based Weis Landscaping and Design. “The most common firepit we install is a 4′ round wood burning Grand fire ring. We also install the square versions. Gas-style fire pits are gaining popularity and the larger upright fire pits are an awesome addition to any backyard.”

When looking to construct a fire pit, Weis said to consider the following:

• How will you use it? Do you want it just for relaxing or do you plan to cook on it?

• How much space do you have? “Most cities will have some regulation on how close you can install a permanent fire pit next to a burnable structure,” Weis said. “Usually the pit will need to be 20-25′ away from any burnable structure.”

• Do you prefer the ease of gas to the smoke of wood burning?

• Do you have pets or small children?

• Do you prefer inground or above ground?

Weis also recommends to make sure you have a metal insert or fire rated block.

“Building an outdoor fire pit is an easy project most homeowners can do on their own,” Weis said. “But if you prefer to have it professionally installed call Weis Landscaping and Design.”

Weis Landscaping and Design is located at 63118 200th St in. Rose Creek. They can be reached at 507-437-4751 or weislandscapingllc@gmail.com. For more information, visit weislandscaping.com.