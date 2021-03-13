Holly Johnson: The show must go on!
I am pleased to announce that the ninth annual Harris Music Contest was a success despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Based on the record setting number of registrations (94!!), we believe that the regional music community was excited that we modified the event so we could proceed confidently and safely.
We are grateful that 16 area music teachers encouraged their students to prepare for the contest. Thank you to William Arnold, Will Baily, Cheryl Berglund, Holly Dalager, Joyce Edland, Erin Grush, Lynee Larson, Sonia Larson, Rebecca Merblum, Nikki Phillips, Sue Radloff, Peggy Reich, Christina Schumer, Jodi Shell, Lorene Strobel, and Ms. Wightkin for your support.
The contest has grown since its beginning in 2012. We’ve had special guest musicians and the event’s benefactor, MarySue Hormel Harris, has been able to join us a few times. We opened the contest to musicians on instruments other than piano in 2017 and we’ve awarded over $20,000 through prize money and trophies.
Being able to host the top performers concert at the beautiful Paramount Theatre has enhanced the contest. The support and partnership of MacPhail Center for Music is also a benefit, and we were excited to be able to utilize their beautiful new facility this year.
But I think best of all our achievements is the positive feedback and gratitude we receive from families, music teachers, contest judges, and the community each year for supporting young musicians.
We know George Hormel appreciated music and I think this description of his father tells of the effect music can have on a person: “Whenever he listened to music, he seemed to be enjoying the height of happiness.”
Music enhances all our lives whether we enjoy it as a spectator or if we are brave enough to walk out on stage. Please help me in recognizing and congratulating the 2021 Harris Music Contest top performers.
Piano Honorees
Ages 6-8
Honorable Mention: Mandy Ma / Lucille Short
Runner Up: Xinzhu Xiang
Champion: George Yang
Ages 9-11
Honorable Mention: Claire Pepper / Juliette Zimmerli
Runner Up: Leon Ma
Champion: Emma Grush
Ages 12-14
Honorable Mention: Piper Shell / Maria Vu
Runner Up: Eleanor Harthan
Champion: Alayna Kennedy
Ages 15-18
Honorable Mention: Rory Pollock / Katie Shin
Runner Up: David Vu
Champion: Blake Zimmerli
Melodic Instrument Honorees
Ages 6-8
Honorable Mention: Julia Niethammer (Violin) / Anthony Schumer (Guitar)
Runner Up: Ian Krusemark, Violin
Champion: Maxwell Harthan, Violin
Ages 9-11
Honorable Mention: Jude Krusemark (Violin) / Christopher Schumer (Guitar)
Runner Up: Charlotte Collins, Violin
Champion: Greta Huston, Violin
Ages 12-14
Honorable Mention: Namo Afanou (Flute) / Renae Clark (Cello)
Runner Up: Alayna Kennedy, Cello
Champion: Emma Stanley, Flute
Ages 15-18
Honorable Mention: Mikayla Berg (Marimba) / David Vu (Cello)
Runner Up: John Lukes, Marimba
Champion: Blake Zimmerli, Marimba
This contest and all the musical programming at the Hormel Historic Home is made possible by the generosity of MarySue Hormel Harris.
Stay tuned for details about the upcoming Music @ the Mansion summer schedule, which begins on Monday, June 7.
Upcoming Events
Old Time Radio Shows via Zoom
Saturday, March 13: Murder Through the Looking Glass
Friday, March 26: Broadway’s My Beat: The Howard Crawford Murder Case
$10 per household; Purchase at www.hormelhistorichome.org
Wedding & Event Showcase
Sunday, March 21, 10 a.m. or 12 p.m.
$5 per person
