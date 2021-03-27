Hayfield boys will open state quarterfinals against Legacy Christian
The Hayfield boys basketball team will take on Legacy Christian in the Minnesota Class A quarterfinals at Rochester Mayo on Wednesday.
Legacy Christian (20-1 overall) has won 11 straight games and the Lions topped CHOF 79-45 in the Section 4A title game.
LC has outscored its opponents on average of 76.0-54.5 points per game.
The Vikings (18-4 overall) have won five straight and they won the Section 1A title game over Southland in Mayo.
Hayfield has a QRF ranking of No. 14 and it has outscored its opponents on average of 73.0-55.0 per game.
