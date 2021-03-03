March 2, 2021

Grand Meadow girls fall to Randolph

By Daily Herald

Published 10:09 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team lost to Randolph 64-44 on the road Tuesday.

Kendyl Queensland had 11 points for the Superlarks (8-7 overall, 7-4 SEC).

GM 17  27  —  44

Randolph 32  32  —  64

GM scoring: Kendyl Queensland, 11; Sydney Cotten, 7; LexyFoster, 7; River Landers, 6; Madison Hindt, 6; McKenna Hendrickson, 5; Gina Stier, 2

