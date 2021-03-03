Grand Meadow girls fall to Randolph
The Grand Meadow girls basketball team lost to Randolph 64-44 on the road Tuesday.
Kendyl Queensland had 11 points for the Superlarks (8-7 overall, 7-4 SEC).
GM 17 27 — 44
Randolph 32 32 — 64
GM scoring: Kendyl Queensland, 11; Sydney Cotten, 7; LexyFoster, 7; River Landers, 6; Madison Hindt, 6; McKenna Hendrickson, 5; Gina Stier, 2
You Might Like
Squier delivers the winner and Holtz nails milestones as Packers snap skid
The Austin girls hockey team beat Rochester Century (5-8 overall) 3-2 in Rochester Tuesday. Peyton Squier scored the game winning... read more