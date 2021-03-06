Goslee leads Rebels past Spring Grove

The Southland girls basketball team beat Spring Grove (3-10 overall, 3-9 SEC) by a score of 68-24 in Adams Friday.

Larissa Goslee put up 17 points for the Rebels (8-7 overall, 8-5 SEC).

SG 9 15 — 24

Southland 48 20 — 68

Southland scoring: Larissa Goslee, 17; Kelsey Mensink, 13; Kayla Nelsen, 10; Bailey Johnson, 9; Katie Poppenhagen, 8; Bria Nelsen, 4; Olivia Mathias, 4; free throws: 42 percent (5-for-12)