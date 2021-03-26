Funeral notice: Jeannine B. Buechner, 90
Nov. 24, 1930-March 23, 2021
AUSTIN, Minn. – Jeannine B. Buechner, 90, Austin, Minn., died Tuesday, March 23, in Austin.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 3, at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to American Heart Association or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
clasenjordan.com
You Might Like
James Fessler, 48
James Fessler, 48 James Christopher Fessler, formerly of Austin, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 22, 2021, at his home Northfield,... read more