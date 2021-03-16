FFA Spotlight: Ryan Irvin

Name: Ryan Irvin

Grade: 11

Hometown: Austin, MN

Parents: Jeff and Cheryl Irvin

What are some activities you are involved with at Austin FFA?

Even though I am a junior this year, this has been the first year I really took part in the activities that FFA has to offer. I have helped my chapter with Feed a Farmer, Third Grade on the Farm, and attended the first ever Virtual 2020 National FFA Convention. I also participated in Milk Quality Products and Dairy Evaluation CDE’s for the first time this year and will be working on a SAE dealing in Dairy Genetics. I also plan on participating on the newly formed Meats Evaluation Team in 2021-22.

What have been some things you have learned while being in FFA?

This year I have learned how important teamwork is. When everyone gets together to help out with a project it will be completed without too much effort in little time. I also have learned how a proper chapter meeting runs, and that there are several components involved that makes it official.

What does it mean for you to be involved with FFA?

To me being involved in FFA doesn’t mean you have to live on a farm to experience what agriculture has to offer. FFA extends growth in agriculture by giving you the opportunity to experience the many paths before having to make a decision if it is a fit or not for you.

What is a favorite memory you have had while being in FFA?

I have really enjoyed getting to know my fellow chapter members, my advisor, Mr. Schiltz and co-leader Ms. Schechinger better. I also have enjoyed working with Lori Read, my mentor for Milk Quality Products and Dairy Evaluation. They all have been so helpful and willing to help me as I travel through my FFA journey.

What are your future plans?

I haven’t totally made a decision on what lays ahead of me, but I possibly will attend Riverland for two years and then transfer to South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota to major in some kind of engineering related to the ag industry.

What advice would you have for younger students?

What I would share with a younger student is you don’t have to know much about agriculture or FFA to get involved — and to do it ASAP. There are so many activities and opportunities to take advantage of that the possibilities are endless.

Austin Ag Ed/FFA Advisors/Leaders: Kim Schechinger and Nick Schiltz. Follow the Austin Ag Ed/FFA program on Facebook by ‘liking’ the Austin FFA page. Visit the Austin FFA webpage at www.austinffa.theaet.com .