FFA Spotlight: Abby Van Pelt

Name: Abby Van Pelt

Grade: 9

Hometown: Austin

Parents: Bob and Jodi Van Pelt

What are some activities you are involved with at Austin FFA?

With this being my first year in FFA, I am looking forward to participating in the events that my Chapter has planned. So far, I have helped with Feed a Farmer, the virtual Third Grade Farm Tour, the first ever virtual National FFA Convention, our annual Fruit and Butter Braid Sales, and FFA Week activities. I will also be a member on the Ag Communications Team and the General Livestock Judging Team.

What is something you have learned so far being a new member in your chapter?

Something that I have learned so far is that we all need to work together as a team in order for us to be successful in whatever project we are working on.

What does it mean for you to be involved with FFA?

To me, being in FFA means that I will be representing a part of American agriculture as I grow and learn more about the industry through the eyes of a youth.

What is a favorite memory you have had so far while participating in FFA?

I had a really great time being a part of the first ever virtual National FFA Convention. I liked hearing the president’s farewell address and seeing all the awards that were given to other FFA members around the country. I had a great time getting to know the other Chapter members and sharing this experience with them.

What are your future plans?

In the future, I hope that I can be on our chapter’s Officer Team, as well as apply for a Region 8 Office. I cannot wait to experience the State Convention and National Convention while participating in Ag Communications and continuing to be a member of the General Livestock Judging Team.

What advice would you have for other students interested in FFA?

I would tell them to get involved since there are so many different areas that you can get involved in. I would also tell them that when you are part of the FFA “family,” we all support each other while growing and becoming better leaders together.

Austin Ag Ed/FFA Advisors/Leaders: Kim Schechinger and Nick Schiltz. Follow the Austin Ag Ed/FFA program on Facebook by ‘liking’ the Austin FFA page. Visit the Austin FFA webpage at www.austinffa.theaet.com .