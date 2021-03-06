Evie Mohrfeld: A question of our journeys
As I trip through my photo albums, I am finding some photos where I have failed to record information on the back. Some have taken me a while to recognize, but it has been fun reliving our experiences.
I thought it might be a challenge and fun to guess what state, country, special site or day trip and event the pictures might be capturing. No prize, just a challenge to test your memory.
1. Winnebago Industries
2. Summer theater at popular Iowa lake
3. Grotto of Redemption Shrine
4. Seed Savers Exchange
5. Gooseberry Falls
6. Congdon Mansion
7. Fireside Dinner Theatre
8. Steamboat Arabia
9. Harry Truman Museum
10. Buddy Holly tribute
11. Dinner at a milking parlor
12. National Balloon Festival
13. Celebration Belle cruise
14. Polka Fest
15. Cape Cod
16. Little Mermaid on the harbor
17. Large population of hummingbirds
18. Sand dunes buggy ride
19. Drive through the redwoods
20. Country and Opryland music
21. The Glass Cathedral
22. Our Lady of Guadalupe
23. Fish Creek
24. First luxury riverboat cruise (five countries)
25. Excursion to an Embera indigenous village
transported in dugout canoes and joining their lifestyle
as we joined them in dancing on their dirt floors. Our ladies were primped with hibiscus in their hair. Lunch was food from their land.
I will share where these destinations were in my next column. We have been to these sites and we may just be returning to some again in the future.
The Mower County Senior Center remains closed, but plans have been made and we plan to be back on the road again soon. You may also call the Travel Number with questions at 507-438-3946.
