Eberhart finalists named
Austin Public Schools has released the finalists of this year Eberhart Poetry Contest.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Night of Poetry will once again be held virtually with finalists reading their poems as well as identifying someone who inspires them to write. This will be on the Austin Public Schools website on Tuesday, April 20.
School winners will be announced at the end of the video, with certificates and awards being delivered to the finalists April 21-23.
2021 Finalists
Woodson Kindergarten Center
Claire Green (K)
Banfield Elementary School
Casey Bruggeman (4)
Justin Olsen (4)
Emma Shaw (3)
Neveln Elementary School
Uriah Johnsen (4)
Mear Obang (4)
Nifaya Perkins (4)
Southgate Elementary School
Ashlynn Krumm (4)
Zemecha McManus (4)
Stella Sithavongsa (4)
Sumner Elementary School
Destinee Infante (4)
Rosie Meh (4)
I.J. Holton Intermediate School
Miley Basurto (5)
Kya McManus (6)
Callie McRae (5)
Ellis Middle School
Nadia Hummel (8)
Marlyne Ossenih (7)
Emma Stanley (8)
Austin High School
Alina Inthamthirath (12)
Keagan Larson (12)
Derek Wynn (11)
