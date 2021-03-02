Council forwards purchase proposal of the ‘B&J lot’

The Austin City Council unanimously voted in favor of forwarding a proposal from B&J Bar and Grill (F&F Properties of Austin, LLC) owner Scott Fox to purchase the parking lot adjacent to the restaurant during its work session Monday evening.

City Administrator Craig Clark said Fox approached him about purchasing the lot, which is commonly known as the “B&J lot” despite it being owned by the City of Austin, so that he could expand the outdoor patio area. Clark said Fox is offering $36,000 and will be responsible for the closing costs.

According to City Engineer Steven Lang, the purchase and expansion would eliminate seven parking spots.

Clark noted that the property would continue to provide ingress/egress and through traffic to the public between what will be a patio area on the west side of the throughway and parking on the east side of the lot.

Clark said he believed Fox would “produce an attractive and inviting atmosphere.”

The council will officially vote on the proposal during its next regular meeting on March 15.