Council approves 2021 street project assessment rates

The Austin City Council unanimously approved assessment rates for five 2021 street improvement projects after a series of public hearings held during its regular meeting Monday evening.

City Engineer Steven Lang said that neither he nor Assistant City Engineer Mitch Wenum received any objections from residents who will be impacted by the projects. Likewise, no citizens raised any objections during the hearings.

The following rates were approved:

• First Street Southeast (Oakland Avenue East to First Avenue Southeast) and First Avenue Southeast (South Main Street to Second Street Southeast — assessed amount of $124,355.24 at 3.5 percent for 15 years.

• 19th Street Northwest (Oakland Avenue West to Fourth Avenue Northwest) and First Avenue Northwest (18th Street Northwest to 19th Street Northwest) — assessed amount of $210,934.80 at 3.5 percent for 15 years.

• 16th Street Northeast (Oakland Avenue to Third Avenue) and First Avenue Northeast (Oakland Place Northeast to 19th Street Northeast) — assessed amount of $350,449.92 at 3.5 percent for 15 years.

• Eighth Street Northwest (Eighth Avenue Northwest to 13th Avenue Northwest) and Ninth Street Northwest (Eighth Avenue Northwest to 10th Avenue Northwest) — assessed amount of $212,699.85 at 3.5 percent for 15 years.

• Eighth Avenue/Place Northwest (North Main Street to Fourth Street Northwest) and Eighth Avenue Southwest (27th Street to dead end) — assessed amount of $37,382.36 at 3.5 percent for 15 years.

Residents and businesses being assessed for the repairs will have three payment options:

• Pay the amount in full by Oct. 29 without interest;

• Pay at least 50 percent of the amount by Oct. 29 without interest and have the remained added to property taxes, spread out over 15 years, with 3.5 percent interest; or

• Do not pay anything by Oct. 29 and have the entire balance added to property taxes, spread out over 15 years, with 3.5 percent interest.

Assessment bills will be sent out late August or early September. The assessment may be deferred with interest until the property is sold if an individual living on the property is over the age of 65 and financially qualifies.

The council also voted unanimously to sell the city-owned parking lot east of B&J Bar and Grill, dubbed the “B&J lot,” to F&F Properties during the meeting. City Administrator Craig Clark said B&J Bar and Grill owner Scott Fox approached him about purchasing the lot so that he could expand the outdoor patio area. Fox is offering $36,000 and will be responsible for the closing costs.