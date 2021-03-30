Copley slams a pair of dingers as Blue Devils run it up on Rainy River

The Riverland Community College baseball team poured it on Rainy River as it won by scores of 17-7 in five innings and 21-11 in Seltz Field Monday.

Grand Meadow grad Drew Copley crushed a pair of homers as he knocked in five runs for the Blue Devils (5-1 overall).

RCC 17, Rainy River 7 (5 innings)

RCC pitching: Jose Lopez (W) 5 IP, 8 H, 4 BB, 7 R, 6 ER, 5 K

RCC hitting: Ixander Colon, 0-for-1, 3 BB, 3 R; Drew Copley, 2-for-5, HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Andrew Wedwick, 0-for-2, 2 R, RBI, 2 BBs; Hayden Siebers, 0-for-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R, BB; Javier Diaz, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Jeremy Vega, 1-for-1, 2 RBIs; Anthony Ciola, 1-for-4, RBI; Jake Bryant, 2-for-3, RBI, double, 3 R; Paxton Nelson, 3-for-4, double, RBI, 3 R

RCC 21, Rainy River 11 (6 innings)

RCC pitching: Jake Tasker, 1 2/3 IP, 6 H, 7 ER, 1 K; Anthony Ciola (W) 4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 K

RCC hitting: Colon, 1-for-4, R, 4 RBIs; Bryant, 2-for-5, double, RBI, 2 R; Wedwick, 2-for-4, RBI, 4 R, BB; Copley, 1-for-3, HR, 3 R, 2 RBIs, 2 BBs; Tyler Nelson, double, 4-for-4, 3 R, HR, 4 RBIs; Angel Alvarado, 1-for-3, RBI, 2 R, BB; Nick Adamy, 1-for-2, 3 R, Jackson Leleux, double, 2-for-3, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, R, BB; Paxton Nelson, double, 1-for-3, RBI, R, BB; Siebers, 1-for-1, 3 RBIs