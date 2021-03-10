Bucs take down Hayfield girls
The Hayfield girls basketball team lost to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (14-1 overall, 12-1 Gopher) 60-37 in Hayfield Tuesday.
Alexis Ward and Caitlyn Hendrickson each scored 11 points for the Vikings (11-6 overall, 7-5 Gopher).
WEM 29 31 — 60
Hayfield 16 21 — 37
Hayfield scoring: Alexis Ward, 11; Caitlyn Hendrickson, 11; Kristen Watson, 6; Aine Stasko, 4; Josanne Tempel, 3; Natalie Beaver, 2; free throws: 50 percent (9-for-18)
