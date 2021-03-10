March 10, 2021

Bucs take down Hayfield girls

By Daily Herald

Published 10:06 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

The Hayfield girls basketball team lost to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (14-1 overall, 12-1 Gopher) 60-37 in Hayfield Tuesday.

Alexis Ward and Caitlyn Hendrickson each scored 11 points for the Vikings (11-6 overall, 7-5 Gopher).

WEM 29 31  —  60

Hayfield 16 21  —  37

Hayfield scoring: Alexis Ward, 11; Caitlyn Hendrickson, 11; Kristen Watson, 6; Aine Stasko, 4; Josanne Tempel, 3; Natalie Beaver, 2; free throws: 50 percent (9-for-18)

