Bruins move up in the standings with a win

The Austin Bruins moved one point ahead of the St. Cloud Norsemen (13-21-0-1 overall) for fight place in the NAHL Central Division when they beat St. Cloud 4-2 on the road Monday.

Alex Trombley, Walter Zacher, Barrett Brooks and Reginald Millette all scored one goal for the Bruins (12-21-2-2 overall) and Tyler Shea had 28 saves.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 3 1 — 4

SC 1 0 1 — 2

First period

(SC) Logan Kittleson (Blake Perbix, Charlie Skinner) 6:25

Second period

(A) Alex Trombley (Reginald Millette) :44

(A) Walter Zacher (Peter Jacobs, Ben Oakland) 12:31

(A) Barrett Brooks (Trombley, Frank Dovorany) 13:30

Third period

(A) Millette (Trombley, Max Ruoho) (power play) 1:56

(SC) Cooper Gay (Jack Reimann, Logan Kittelson) 14:59

Shots: Austin — 24; SC — 30

Power plays: Austin — 1-for-3; SC — 0-for-4