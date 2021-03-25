Blue Devil women fall to RCTC

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team lost to RCTC 87-48 in Rochester Wednesday.

Lyle grad Olivia Christianson posted 16 points, four rebounds and four steals for the Yellowjackets and Dearia Keaton put up 15 points for RCC (4-6 overall).

RCC scoring: Dearia Keaton, 15; Jade Love, 12; Imani Colon, 8; Cayli Miles, 6; Megan Shanahan, 5; Yoly Rosado, 2