March 1, 2021

  • 14°

Blue Devil women fall to Minnesota West

By Daily Herald

Published 6:40 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team lost its third straight game when it fell to Minnesota West 77-66 on the road Saturday.

Imani Colon had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (3-4 overall).

RCC scoring: Imani Colon, 25; Megan Shanahan, 16; Jade Love, 12; Cayli Miles, 11; Sylana Stewart, 2

