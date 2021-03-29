Blue Devil men bring down Minnesota State as Bedgood scores 17

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team beat Minnesota State-Fergus Falls 88-60 on the road Saturday.

Cleveland Bedgood had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Blue Devils (16-2 overall).

RCC scoring: Cleveland Bedgood, 17; Deng Jal, 13; Keyshawn Payne, 11; Joe Burgos, 11; Derrick Ousley, 9; Ethan Clavero, 7; Jamari Magee, 5; Dominik Bangu, 5; Donavan Morris, 4; Lajarrion Spinks, 3; Ngor Deng, 3