Blooming Prairie girls storm past Panthers
The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team beat New Richland-HEG (4-10 overall, 2-9 Gopher) 59-39 on the road Tuesday.
Megan Oswald had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for BP (13-1 overall, 10-0 Gopher) and Anna Pauly added 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.
BP 33 26 — 59
NRHEG 11 28 — 39
BP scoring: Megan Oswald, 19; Emily Miller, 10; Anna Pauly, 10; Bobbie Bruns, 9; Allison Krohnberg, 6; Maren Forystek, 3 Ashleigh Alwes, 2; free throws: 100 percent (8-for-8)
