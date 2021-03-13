March 12, 2021

Awesome Blossoms fall to Maple River

By Daily Herald

Published 9:16 pm Friday, March 12, 2021

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team lost to Maple River (17-1 overall, 13-0 Gopher) in BP Friday.

Alex Miller had nine points for BP (6-11 overall, 5-9 Gopher).

MR 32  19  —  51

BP 11  14  —  24

BP scoring: Alex Miller, 9; Chris Naatz, 4; Drew Kittelson, 4; Jacob Naatz, 3; Mitchell Fiebiger, 3; Colin Jordison, 2; free throws: 25 percent (2-for-8)

