Awesome Blossom girls score seventh straight victory

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team won its seventh straight game when it beat Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (1-10 overall) 67-35 in BP Monday.

Megan Oswald had 22 points, 15 rebounds and five steals for the Awesome Blossoms (12-1 overall)

JWP 18 17 – 35.

BP 31 36 – 67

BP scoring: Megan Oswald, 22; Anna Pauly, 8; Emily Miller, 7; Ashliegh Alwes, 4; Addison Doocy, 4; Maren Forystek, 3; Macy Lembke, 3; Lauren Schammel, 2; Allison Krohnberg, 2