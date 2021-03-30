Austin woman charged in mid-March burglary

An Austin woman who was allegedly involved in the burglary of a Northeast Austin residence made her first appearance on Friday in Mower County District Court.

Joanna Gisselle Maldonado, 20, has been charged with felony first-degree burglary – occupied dwelling.

According to the court complaint, an Austin police officer responded to a burglary call at about 2:26 p.m. on March 15 at a residence in the 800 block of Fifth Avenue Northeast. An adult male reported he had returned home and found two people, a male and female (later identified as Maldonado), in his residence. He said Maldonado was cooking at his stove and both she and the male subject (who was wearing a mask) left when he called the police.

He reported several items stolen, including a JBL bluetooth speaker, some vehicle titles and keys, approximately $30 in loose change, and a small bottle of Tide laundry soap. He believed they entered through the front door, though the officer found no damage to the door.

The victim also pointed out a knife on the kitchen table, telling the officer the male subject was holding the knife, though he never threatened him with it.

The officer observed two sets of shoe prints in the snow. One set was smaller than the other.

The following day, detectives showed the victim a photo array of male and female suspects. The victim positively identified Maldonado, but was unable to identify the male suspect.

Maldonado will appear in court again on April 8.