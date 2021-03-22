Austin man injured in Sunday morning accident

An Austin man sustained non-life threatening injuries after a vehicle accident Sunday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, a 2008 Ford Fusion was southbound on Highway 218 on Sunday when it left the roadway, struck a culvert and rolled at about 6:59 a.m. at 29th Avenue in Austin Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the scene.

The Ford’s driver, Isaac Hraefn Coe, 22, of Austin was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with non-life threatening injuries. An infant female passenger was uninjured.

The report did not indicate the cause of the accident; however, alcohol was not a factor.