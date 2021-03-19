Austin diver takes 19th at state meet
Austin freshman Riley Ferguson finished in 19th place at the Minnesota Class A State Diving Meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center Thursday.
Ferguson finished with a score of 217.85 as he was unable to reach the finals.
Storm Opdahl of Chisago Lakes won the meet with a score of 462.05.
You Might Like
Cardinal girls taken down by Randolph
The No. 12 seeded LeRoy-Ostrander girls basketball team had their season come to an end in an 80-34 loss to... read more