Austin diver takes 19th at state meet

Austin freshman Riley Ferguson finished in 19th place at the Minnesota Class A State Diving Meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center Thursday.

Ferguson finished with a score of 217.85 as he was unable to reach the finals.

Storm Opdahl of Chisago Lakes won the meet with a score of 462.05.

