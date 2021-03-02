Athletics survive a test against physical Cardinals

LYLE — Lyle-Pacelli senior Jed Nelson may have been bleeding from the side of his head after what will be his third contest in four days, but he found a reason to smile as he helped the Athletics lock down an 89-58 win over LeRoy-Ostrander Monday.

Two days after LP edged out a tough Randolph team and one day before a huge showdown with Spring Grove, Nelson put up 20 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists against LO standout Tanner Olson, who finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

“On defense, I really wanted to take his right hand away and I think we did that for the majority of the game,” Nelson said. “You’ve just got to attack him on offense and we did that in the second half.”

After a back and forth first half, Zach Bollingberg ignited the LP push in the second half when he drew a charge to force Olson’s fourth foul with LP leading 44-36 with 16:33 left in the game.

“It’s fun taking charges,” Bollingberg said. “Especially when they’re coming right at you and you know it’s coming. It might hurt for a little bit, but it’s a big play and it gets the team pumped up.”

After the Cards got within 46-36, the Athletics turned that spark into a blazing fire as they put together an 8-0 burst to go up 54-38. Jed Nelson hit a three and Bollingberg had a steal that he converted for a three-point play during the decisive run.

“I had to get after them a little bit at halftime. We had to play a really good Randolph team on Saturday, and then we have a big game against Spring Grove on Tuesday,” LP head coach Scott Koenigs said. “We didn’t get a practice in on Sunday obviously, so we’re kind of shooting from the hip. We made a couple of adjustments at halftime.”

The Cardinals led throughout much of the first eight minutes of the contest and they took a 22-19 lead when Levi Royston scored with ten minutes left in the half. LP’s Cole Walter responded with back-to-back three-pointers to put the Athletics up 26-24 with 7:34 left in the game.

The Cardinals (4-5 overall, 4-5 SEC) out-rebounded LP 10-3 early on, but the Athletics (11-2 overall, 10-1 SEC) finished with an advantage on the boards as they found a way to get more physical.

“LeRoy’s got a decent squad for sure,” Koenigs said. “They’ve got some guys that can play and we’ve got this huge showdown coming up against Spring Grove. I hope that wasn’t on our minds, but you’ve got to wonder. I saw LeRoy was ready to go in warm ups and Olson hit some big threes.”

LP’s lead was as big as 10 in the first half and Royston knocked down a fade-away three with 51.1 seconds left in the frame to bring the Cardinals within 40-33.

LP sophomore Trey Anderson made a couple of big plays in the second half for LP as he dove for a rebound to set up a bucket and he threw a lob pass to Koak, who put it down for a two-handed jam in the half court offense to put the Athletics up 69-48 with 8:38 left.

Walter had 17 points, four rebounds, four steals and assists and Koak had 17 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots for LP.

LO 33 25 — 58

LP 40 49 — 89

LP scoring: Cole Walter, 20; Jed Nelson, 20; Buay Koak, 17; Zach Bollingberg, 13; Jake Truckenmiller, 7; Sam Nelsen, 4; Axel Aguilar, 4; Landon Meyer, 3; Trey Anderson, 2; rebounds: 37 (Nelson, 9); free throws: 71 percent (17-for-24); turnovers: 20

LO scoring: Tanner Olson, 20; Zach Royston, 15; Chase Johnson, 5; Tristan Lewison, 4; Gavin Sweeney, 4; Isaac Collier, 3; George Bird, 2; Andrew Lohuis, 2; Layne Bird, 2; Malyk Schaefer, 1; rebounds: 35 (Olson, 9); free throws: 42 percent (7-for-17); turnovers: 21