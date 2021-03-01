APD: 64-year-old woman’s death ‘not foul play’

After further investigation, the Austin Police Department does not believe that foul play was a factor in the Friday death of a 64-year-old Austin woman.

According to Austin Police Chief David McKichan, the APD, Austin Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to a Friday morning call of a woman who was not breathing in the 1900 block of Third Avenue Northeast. First responders attempted life saving procedures; however, the woman was pronounced deceased.

A detective was called to the scene after an injury was observed near the woman’s left eye. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called to the scene and the woman’s body was sent in for an autopsy.

McKichan said that after further investigation, it is now believed foul play was not a factor in her death.

The results of a toxicology report are still pending.